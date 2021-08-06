This simple trick will get you the “fluffiest” scrambled eggs

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re looking to get those scrambled eggs the perfect fluff for breakfast, Nicole flowers with the Culinary Cottage cooking school is sharing something so simple, yet so effective.

“You just pour all but about a tablespoon of your eggs in the pan,” owner of the Culinary Cottage Nicole Flowers said. “Once you notice your eggs are cooked, you turn off the heat and then add the remaining tablespoon into the residual heat.”

So all you need is:

• salt

• pepper

• butter on skillet

• eggs

The Culinary Cottage offers adult cooking classes for all levels. You can click here to sign up and learn from Nicole Flowers.