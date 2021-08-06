RECIPE: Busy morning breakfast cookies

SAN ANTONIO – WHAT YOU NEED:

• 2 cups quick-cooking oats

• 1 cup whole wheat or white whole wheat flour

• ½ tsp. kosher salt

• ½ tsp. baking soda

• 1 tsp. cinnamon

• 1 large egg, room temperature

• ½ cup melted coconut oil

• ½ cup pure maple syrup (or use ¼ cup for a less sweet cookie)

• 1 small ripe banana, mashed (about ½ cup)

• 1 tsp. pure vanilla extract (optional)

• 7 Medjool dates, roughly chopped

• Optional add-ins: golden raisins, dried cherries, or other dried fruit of your choosing

• Food processor or large blender

WHAT YOU DO:

Line two baking sheets with parchment paper and preheat your oven to 375 o F. Place the oats, flour, salt, baking soda, and cinnamon in the bowl of a food process (or you can use a blender with a low/pulse speed). Pulse a few times to break down the oats and combine the mixture.

Add the egg, coconut oil, maple syrup, banana, vanilla, and chopped dates. Pulse just until the mixture comes together and resembles cookie dough. The dough should hold together when pinched (if dough is too runny, add a sprinkle of flour and pulse again until dough sticks together). If you do not have a food processor, you can stir in these ingredients until dough comes together. If you’re adding any seeds or additional dried fruit, like flax seeds or raisins, stir them into the dough at this time.

Use a small ice cream scoop or a large tablespoon to scoop dough onto prepared baking sheets. Place the scooped dough in the refrigerator to chill for about 30 minutes (chilling the dough is optional but will prevent cookies from spreading too much).