Health care group invites community to celebrate Senior Appreciation Day

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Do you have plans for this weekend?

Community First Health Plans is celebrating National Senior Citizen Day on Saturday with an event filled with fun activities for all ages.

The free event will be located at the Texas Diabetes Institute Outdoor Garden Area from 8 a.m. to noon, with games, a live mariachi band, giveaways and food.

“Everybody’s invited to the event,” said Victoria Martinez, a public relations specialist. “Even though this event is geared toward our San Antonio senior residents, families of seniors are also welcome to attend. We will have a variety of activities and giveaways that are suitable for all ages so everyone in the family can enjoy.”

Community First Health Plans is serious about maintaining a healthy environment and a safe environment for all of the guests.

At the event, CFHP will ensure that social distancing is practiced as well as hand sanitizer will be available throughout the event. Face masks will be provided and encouraged.

Ad

To learn more about Community First Health Plans, click or tap here.