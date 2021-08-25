Here are some benefits to using high-efficiency solar panels during the summer, according to this company

How to choose the right solar system for your home | SA Live | KSAT 12

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

As we are in the thick of the South Texas summer heat, we’re likely all looking for ways to save on our energy bills.

Have you considered making the switch to solar?

If you are a homeowner trying to decide if solar is the right option, South Texas Solar Systems has provided four benefits to consider when purchasing residential solar panels -- plus, Dan Moran, vice president of sales at South Texas Solar System, took some time to explain why solar energy is important right now.

“It’s so important right now to take advantage of the net metering going into these next months, because it’s going to get a little bit cooler,” Moran said. “That means net metering, plus, you got your tax credit. But the real important thing is flipping that bill. If you can take a $300 bill that’s current right now that you’re averaging and make that (a) $125 bill, that puts money back in your pocket.”

Here are those advantages, according to Moran:

Ad

1) Low upkeep

Everyone loves appliances with low upkeep, and solar panels are no different.

South Texas Solar Systems said, “One of the best things about solar panels, in general, is that they don’t require extensive maintenance when you install them. You only need to perform yearly checkups with professionals.”

2) Clean energy

Solar is clean and safe energy for the environment -- you’re helping your wallet and the planet at the same time.

“We must concentrate on saving our planet, and solar will help the reduction of carbon and other oxides that are polluting our earth,” Moran said. “Solar is also important in helping us consumers save money.”

3) Power reliability

One of the crucial features of residential solar panels in Texas is that they’re a reliable source of energy for your household, according to South Texas Solar Systems.

Plus, you can count on the sun rising and setting each day. With exact meteorological and astronomical data on the sun’s movement, we can always have a rough estimate on how much solar energy panels will be able to harness in a given area.

Ad

“If you have solar panels right now, look into the backup batteries or look into getting generators if you don’t have anything at all,” Moran said. “Right now, look at preparing your house, your household and getting all of it, because really, that’ll really help you.”

4) No noise pollution

Solar panels are advantageous, even among other green technologies. Wind turbines create quite a lot of noise pollution, just like hydroelectricity technology.

A big advantage to solar panels is that they are silent, and able to function without bothering anyone. Solar panels are also great for the environment, so you can feel good about that, Moran said.

For those looking to go solar, the CPS rebate of $3,000 is still available for residential and commercial purchases, along with the federal tax credit.

South Texas Solar Systems offers a 25-year panel protection plan that services the system and also cleans the panels. The company has completed more than 900 projects since its inception in 2007.

Ad

Watch the video above to learn about South Texas Solar Systems’ 10KW solar system promotion, or click here.