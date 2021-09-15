Local medical group to host fruit giveaway drive-thru for seniors ages 62 and older

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Do you know any seniors who are in need of healthy produce?

Gonzaba Medical Group is hosting a Senior Fruit Giveaway drive-thru event, running 10 a.m. to noon, Thursday at Ingram Park Mall.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the medical group is asking that seniors remain in their vehicle at all times. No walk-ups are allowed.

Guests must wear a mask and be 62 or older. A licensed agent will be present.

For those who may be looking for personalized, coordinated care, Gonzaba Medical Group has been serving the San Antonio community with premier senior care for 60 years.