As seen on SA Live

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, the folks from Bloom and Stem show us how to create fall floral arrangements with flowers, chicken wire and a pumpkin!

Plus, we learn cake decorating skills from a local baker from Cakes By Felicia!

Then, fashion week is strutting into town! We chat with the experts from Elsewear Cosmetics about fall makeup trends!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, smart TV or smartphone.