As seen on SA Live - Friday, October 8, 2021

We are wrapping up our Halloween DIY week with costumes + frights at the newest haunted maze!

Fiona Gorostiza, SA Live Host

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, with a little creativity it’s not that hard to make your own fun and impressive costume! Local author Christie Cuthbert joins us with some fun DIY costume ideas.

We visit a hidden gem, Atlantis Discovered, a local costume shop that cos-players know about and now you will too!

Then, we check out Haunted Oaks, the new, huge, haunted maze at Rolling Oaks Mall.

Plus, we put our cupcake decorating skills to the test. The experts from Gigi’s Cupcakes show us a Halloween design!

Also, we are doing some DIY Halloween crafts with Amy Latta Creations.

October 11 is celebrated internationally as Day of the Girl, check out this event! October is also Breast Cancer Awareness month, how you can give back by breaking a sweat with JoyRide Cycling.

The folks over at Animal Defense League need your help! If you are able to give a loving home to a pet, there is an urgent need for adoptions.

