SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, October 19, 2021

We are on point and dancing through this week!

Fiona Gorostiza, SA Live Host

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, Ballet San Antonio is back with a new show and they have an opportunity for first responders to join the cast of “The Nutcracker” this year!

Plus, The Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa was ranked among the best in the state by Yelp and Travel & Leisure magazine, we take you inside!

Then, this Caribbean and Jamaican inspired restaurant is opening up a new location! We try out some new recipes with the folks from The Jerk Shack who are also behind Caribbean street food cuisine at Mi Roti!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, smart TV or smartphone.

