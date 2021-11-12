Watch this: professional organizer makes over a garage

SAN ANTONIO – Cleaning, decluttering and organizing your garage sounds like a chore--that’s because it is, but it’s a chore worth tackling and the end result is satisfying.

Esmi Gonzalez, with Sort it out, not only helps people organize their spaces but she also says it helps organize your life. Michael and Michelle Gdovin needed help organizing their garage after combining households so they gave Esmi and crew a call.

“Esmi is really great at keeping me focused and telling me what to do,” says client Michelle. “It’s really helpful...it helps me stay organized”.

