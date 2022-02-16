Corner Coffee serves up lattes, frappes + more on the South Side

SAN ANTONIO – Looking to support a local coffee spot? Corner Coffee is located at 720 Pleasanton Rd. (in the Harlandale district).

“We have a lot of Harlandale and McCollum High School graduates who work here,” owner Tomas Uresti said.

The shop opened back in 2019 and even served as a warming center during the big freeze of 2021.

“We are always here for the community,” Uresti said. “We just about anything that any of the bigger companies have.”

The signature drink is the “Canela Loca” - packed with lots of cinnamon.

You can follow them on Instagram to keep up with the new drinks. They are open Monday - Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. They are closed on Sundays.