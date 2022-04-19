As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, April 19, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, the Estancia Del Norte by Hilton is a hidden gem in the heart of the city with a rich history in Mexican culture, Spanish style and Texas charm. We show you how the hotel celebrates all things great about San Antonio!

Plus, whether you are writing a beautiful Mother’s Day card or congratulating a graduate, calligraphy is a great way to elevate your message! We share how you can take lessons at The Golden Speck.

Then, it’s Asian-fusion inspired cuisine from a Mai O Mai food truck and things get spicy with the folks from Lost Buddy Spices, a local, original rub for meat and vegetables.

Also, we take you Texas Trippin’ coffee lovers! We take you to Texas Grounds Coffee.

Ad

Fashion isn’t designed for everyone, but it can be! We get a preview of FashionABLE, an event hosted by Spina Bifida Texas, a nonprofit that has programs and services for those with Spina Bifida and similar disabilities.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.