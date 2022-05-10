As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, May 10, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, celebrate big with balloons! The folks from Belle of Balloons are here to help get your party started and Games2U keeps the big celebrations going with huge games!

Plus, we check out the San Antonio Table Tennis Club and learn the story behind a high achieving athlete’s life.

Also, It’s Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and we have a passport that can get you a discount at several restaurants around town. We sample Kinilaw-Filipino style ceviche & Ube French toast from Sari Sari.

Then, it’s time for heels, dresses and lots of hairspray. Prom is here! Rocka Bella Hair Studio shows us vintage looks to get you inspired for the big event.

Ad

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.