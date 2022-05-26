As seen on SA Live - Thursday, May 22, 2022

As seen on SA Live

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, if you need help dealing with mental stress, yoga instructor Melissa Aguirre from Melmarie Yoga shows you some of her practices.

Then, we sample some authentic Philly cheesesteaks from Eleanor 1909 Cheesesteaks.

Plus, we check out veteran-owned local business Longtab Brewing and how they support veteran causes and highlight service members.

Also, you can chow down at the 7th annual Luckenbach Food Truck Festival!

Texas artisans listen up! This weekend you can learn how to turn your artwork into non-fungible tokens! We share the details on Non-Fungible Texas, LLX.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.