97º

LIVE

SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Thursday, May 22, 2022

Local businesses giving back, meditation + cheesesteak

Fiona Gorostiza, SA Live Host

Tags: sa live, as seen on sa live
As seen on SA Live (Pixabay)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, if you need help dealing with mental stress, yoga instructor Melissa Aguirre from Melmarie Yoga shows you some of her practices.

Then, we sample some authentic Philly cheesesteaks from Eleanor 1909 Cheesesteaks.

Plus, we check out veteran-owned local business Longtab Brewing and how they support veteran causes and highlight service members.

Also, you can chow down at the 7th annual Luckenbach Food Truck Festival!

Texas artisans listen up! This weekend you can learn how to turn your artwork into non-fungible tokens! We share the details on Non-Fungible Texas, LLX.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Fiona Gorostiza lights up the airwaves of the Alamo City with her fresh, energetic style, quick wit, and adventurous spirit.

email

facebook