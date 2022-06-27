How to add vintage decor into your happy space

The owners of Mainly Vintage share their tips for adding vintage decor into your happy space

BOERNE – From the 1880s to the 1980s, you can find an array of antiques and restored decor and furniture at Mainly Vintage in Boerne.

Owners Betsy Gordon and Elizabeth Jesurun share these tips:

1. Utilize vintage bird cages: not only can you find a variety of cages at Mainly Vintage, but Gordon and Jesurun also say you can switch out florals and other items to customize any tablescape

2. Get creative with seasonal Decor: search for old items that have colors to match the season, for example, red, white and blue books or ribbons to add to already existing pieces in your home

3. Painting makes all the difference: try painting with their furniture brands--they can help guide customers on how to use their furniture paints for the perfect look!

4. Find some unique art pieces: at Mainly Vintage they have an artist who uses concrete on clothing to create conversation pieces you can hang outdoors or indoors, with sleeves for florals.

For more on Mainly Vintage, click here.