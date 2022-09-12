Taking action: Seniors can learn about health options at this event

Community First Health Plans is honoring the more mature residents in San Antonio by hosting a Senior Citizen Celebration.
The Senior Appreciation Celebration is on Friday, Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Texas Diabetes Institute. This is a local event designed to empower San Antonio Seniors to learn more about their health and the Medicare programs that are available to them.
When you arrive at the Texas Diabetes Institute, you will see balloons and large tents marking the event. Seniors can expect to enjoy a variety of activities and giveaways including:
- BINGO
- Health Screenings
- Resource Tables
- Free produce bag giveaways
Seniors can also learn about the Medicare Advantage Alamo Plan which is designed to offer everything you need all in one plan. A team of marketing representatives will be available at the event to answer any questions you may have regarding Medicare and it’s different parts.
While the event is geared towards our seniors, families are also welcome to attend.
The Community First Senior Appreciation Celebration will be celebrated on Friday, Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Texas Diabetes Institute, located at 701 S. Zarzamora St, San Antonio, TX, 78207. To learn more about this event, visit communityfirsthealthplans.com.