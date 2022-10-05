This organization is working to provide relief efforts to those in need

The American Red Cross responds to disasters every 8 minutes and local chapters can help assist in relief efforts.

When disasters strike, one organization is there to help provide for those in need.

The American Red Cross responds to disasters every eight minutes. Daniel Martinez, executive director of the American Red Cross Greater San Antonio Chapter, said local chapters can help to facilitate relief efforts.

“All I’ve ever wanted to do was be in a position where I can serve others, and in leadership, there are multiple ways in which we can do that,” Martinez said.

Martinez, a fellow San Antonian, joined the American Red Cross after 15 years of working in education.

“This is an exciting time to be in San Antonio. Our city is growing, booming. So one of the first things I’m going to do is work on our community partnerships,” Martinez said.

The mission of the Red Cross is to alleviate human suffering in a multitude of ways, according to the organization. Recently, we have seen different parts of the country affected by devastating hurricanes.

The American Red Cross partnered with KSAT for a phone bank to raise funds for Hurricane Ian relief efforts. Jonathan Tijerina, chairman of the Board for the Greater San Antonio Chapter, said they are continuing to help those affected by the hurricane.

“Volunteers are at the route of our mission. So over 90% of our staff is volunteer-based, and so we have to thank our volunteers every single day because without them, we can’t do what we do,” Tijerina said.

Tijerina said 20 San Antonians are currently deployed in Florida, but over 1,500 volunteers from all 50 states are helping those in need in Florida and up to the Carolinas.

The American Red Cross has served over 150,000 meals for those in need, but Tijerina said more help is still needed. To help, you can register to volunteer or you can donate online by visiting redcross.org.

You can also download the Red Cross emergency app and other informational apps free from the Play Store or the App Store. They have information like what to do in a disaster, pet CPR and First Aid.

To find out more about the American Red Cross Greater San Antonio chapter, visit their website.