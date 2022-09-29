68º

KSAT to host phone bank with American Red Cross to support Hurricane Ian relief efforts on Monday, Oct. 3

Phone lines will open Oct. 3 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Stephanie Leonard, Special Events Coordinator

KSAT Community, American Red Cross to host Phone Bank for Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts. (KSAT)

As many are still dealing with the effects of Hurricane Ian, The American Red Cross is working to provide aid to those in need.

As of Wednesday night, more than 33,000 people sought refuge in approximately 260 evacuation shelters across Florida to escape Hurricane Ian.

To help those affected by Hurricane Ian, KSAT Community is teaming up with the American Red Cross Monday, Oct. 3, by holding a phone bank from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. to support the relief efforts.

This article will be updated Monday, before the phone bank begins, to include the phone number to call.

Officials say it will take days before the full extent of the damage left behind by Ian is shown, and the danger still isn’t over.

Ian is expected to make a second landfall Friday, and the entire coast of South Carolina is under a hurricane warning, According to the American Red Cross.

The Red Cross is working with partners and local officials in several states to be ready to help where needed.

To donate online, visit redcross.org, or you can donate by Text to give $10 by texting REDCROSS to 90999.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health, Energy Transfer and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union. Click here to read about other KSAT Community efforts.

