Have a gently used book? Donate it to soldiers in need

If you have some gently used books you’re looking to get rid of, donate them to soldiers in need during Operation Book Drop.

Gunn Auto Dealerships and Collision Centers in San Antonio are accepting gently used books until Jan. 21.

These books will be sent through Soldiers’ Angels, a non-profit based in San Antonio. The books will then be distributed to their network of military installations, veterans’ homes, and VA hospitals around the globe.

History, bestsellers, non-fiction, and fiction are the most requested, but any gently used book will be accepted, according to Tony Ciaravino, Director of Training, said.

When you think of the needs of soldiers, books may not always come to mind. But, in combat zones where power and batteries are in short supply, a book can help the mind relax, Ciaravino said.

They hope to receive over 5,000 books during the event.

All Gunn Auto locations are book drop-off sites, and you can visit their website at Gunnauto.com to find these locations.