As Seen on SA Live - MLK Day of Service Show - Monday, January 16, 2023

MLK Day crafts, Miss Black SA beauty pageant, fuel to power your body, Simply Rayne + more

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, it’s our MLK Day of Service Show! We’re highlighting black-owned, local businesses and events featured throughout the year on SA Live.

It’s part of DreamWeek - the Miss Black San Antonio beauty pageant. It promotes the awareness of African-American Heritage, provides personality development training for pageantry competitions and encourages higher academic and vocational goals.

Nanny expert Jada Rashawn shows us some inspiring crafts to teach kids about MLK Day, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream and why it’s a day of service.

Celebrate your kid’s next birthday with an unforgettable experience at Sweet & Sassy, a kid-focused spa, salon and celebration space that rolls out the pink carpet AND the pink limo for your littles.

It’s a new year and Fuel F33d can help you get into shape by meal-prepping healthy delicious food combinations.

Plus, musical performances by Anointed SA and DJ Khaled contest winner Rayne Fernandez, aka Simply Rayne!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist and baker who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

