As seen on SA Live - Friday, February 10, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we have alpacas, a game day happy space segment, Valentine’s Day gifts, comedy and burgers.

We start the day off with alpacas from Black Barn Alpacas! We talk with Travis McManus as he introduces us to his three furry friends and chats about their sprawling ranch experience.

It’s Friday, another installment of our happy space segment with Jen! She speaks with award-winning interior design and décor firm owner Carla Royder. The big game is this Sunday and if you’re planning a super watch party, Jen and Carla team up to create the ultimate game day setup.

Looking for the best burger in the city? Chef Brandon Peterson stops by to talk about his brand-new local restaurant, Summer Camp. Mike and Fiona try their popular burger and chat about why it’s already a contender for the best burger in San Antonio.

Cleto Rodriguez has some laughs with Fiona to promote the comedy night at Mi Familia at the Rim.

Valentine’s Day is coming up and even though “all you need is love,” a cute gift doesn’t hurt. Stephanie Pena Frost, Owner of Princess and the Monkey Home Décor is here to show us some great gift ideas from some local businesses.

Here are the links to the local businesses that were featured on the show.

Urban Lily, Elysia Collective, Schotts Meat Market, Boardroom Salon, Poodle in Pink

