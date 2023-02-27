As Seen on SA Live - Monday, February 27, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, it was so tasty we needed a second helping. The third annual SA Live pie competition is back! Plus, helping to feed our furry friends in need, how to make your eyes pop with the right eyeshadow and Insider Deals.

We’re reliving National Pie Day with Rooster Crow Bakery, our guest judge for the annual pie competition. Wait ‘til you see the amazing pies they bake that you can take home.

As for our pie contest entries, they “baked” our day with all of their delicious recipes below:

Jeff - No-bake piña colada pie

Robert - Pistachio pie

Mike - Texas trash pie

John - Cream-a-licious banana pie

Richard - Dutch apple pie (winner!)

It takes a lot for pet rescues to care for our animal friends. Puppy Food Bank and God’s Dogs Rescue tell us how viewers can help in a new effort to feed our furry friends.

Ever wonder what eyeshadow to wear for certain eye colors? Eye Candy Boutique has the tricks you need to know to make your eyes pop.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.