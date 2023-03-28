70º

SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Smashin Crab for Lent, DIY Fiesta wreath & supplies, appreciating our weeds, daiquiris, Pothole Patrol & more

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

Tags: SA Live, As Seen on SA Live
Smashin Crab | Photo: Manny C./Yelp (Photo: Manny C./Yelp)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., appreciating our weeds, how to make a Fiesta wreath, Mike goes on pothole patrol, there’s a new SipIt location and we’re smashin’ crab for Lent!

It’s Lent and crawfish season, so we’re smashin’ crabs with Smashin Crab! Check out what’s new on the menu here.

Did you know today is National Weed Appreciation Day? Uprooted Gardens can help with all parts of the gardening process, and they teach us which weeds to appreciate and how to use them.

Jen takes a trip to Amols’ Party & Fiesta Favors to show us how to make an easy Fiesta wreath and find all your supplies for the Party with a Purpose.

There’s a new location to get your daiquiris to-go! SipIt Daiquiris To-Go tells us more and shares a new flavor.

It’s a Try It Tuesday, and Mike is going on Pothole Patrol! He sees what it takes to fix those pesky potholes. If you call 311, the City of San Antonio will fix potholes in 2 business days.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.

About the Author:

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

