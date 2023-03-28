As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, March 28, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., appreciating our weeds, how to make a Fiesta wreath, Mike goes on pothole patrol, there’s a new SipIt location and we’re smashin’ crab for Lent!

It’s Lent and crawfish season, so we’re smashin’ crabs with Smashin Crab! Check out what’s new on the menu here.

Did you know today is National Weed Appreciation Day? Uprooted Gardens can help with all parts of the gardening process, and they teach us which weeds to appreciate and how to use them.

Jen takes a trip to Amols’ Party & Fiesta Favors to show us how to make an easy Fiesta wreath and find all your supplies for the Party with a Purpose.

There’s a new location to get your daiquiris to-go! SipIt Daiquiris To-Go tells us more and shares a new flavor.

It’s a Try It Tuesday, and Mike is going on Pothole Patrol! He sees what it takes to fix those pesky potholes. If you call 311, the City of San Antonio will fix potholes in 2 business days.

