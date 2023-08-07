As Seen on SA Live - Monday, August 7, 2023

We have the perfect cupcakes for the back-to-school season!

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we chat with the Harlandale and McCollum cheer team, Gigi’s Cupcakes has the perfect back-to-school treats, Spare Parts has discounted back-to-school supplies, you can get free tuition at Texas State University and more.

Texas State University offers free tuition for eligible freshmen through their Bobcat Promise program! Click here to view the eligibility requirements.

Does your child need help with acne? Simply Tiff’s has natural skin care products that are perfect for the back-to-school season. Plus, you can get 15% off a bundle for blemishes when you use the discount code “BTS23″.

Whether it’s for teachers or students, Gigi’s Cupcakes has the best cupcakes for everyone to enjoy, and if you mention SA Live this week, you can get 10% off of your purchase.

The McCollum and Harlandale cheer team join us to talk about how excited they are to be back at school!

It’s another easy back-to-school meal from Beef Loving Texans! Find the recipe for chimichurri-marinated strip steak here.

If you’re looking for affordable school supplies, Spare Parts has great prices for all of your school needs.

Sort It Out can help you make the best homework station on a budget for your student.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.