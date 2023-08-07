Recipe: Chimichurri-marinated strip steak

SAN ANTONIO – Beef Loving Texans are back with another tasty recipe to fire up for dinner. This one’s easy enough to keep on hand for the busy school year, too.

This balanced and flavorful dish (recipe below) is filled with nutrients and incorporates a savory chimichurri marinade.

Chimichurri-Marinated Strip Steak

Ingredients:

4 beef strip filets, cut 1 inch thick (about 4 to 6 ounces each)

Chimichurri sauce:

2 cloves garlic

1/2 cup packed fresh cilantro

1/2 cup packed fresh parsley

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly grated lemon peel

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

Directions:

To prepare the chimichurri sauce, place garlic in a food processor container. Cover and process until finely chopped. Add remaining sauce ingredients. Cover; process until well blended. Remove and refrigerate 1/4 cup sauce for serving. Place beef Strip Filets and remaining sauce in a food-safe plastic bag; turn steaks to coat. Close the bag securely and marinate in the refrigerator for 15 minutes to 2 hours.

Remove filets from marinade; discard marinade. Pat steaks dry with paper towels. Place filets on the grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, for 11 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on a preheated gas grill, 11 to 15 minutes) for medium rare (145°F)to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally.



Serve filets with reserved chimichurri sauce.

