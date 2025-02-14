As seen on SA Live - Friday, February 14, 2025

What would your candy heart say?

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., we have you covered for Valentine’s Day, from a romantic dinner at home to cocktails and furry Valentine’s friends.

Eat Fredericksburg Texas’ Chef Leo Aguirre shows us how to make a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner at home.

How about a cocktail with that dinner? Assemble Cocktail Workshop shares Valentine’s sips with us, and they even offer classes so you can learn how to make them at home.

If you don’t have a Valentine and you’ve been wanting a furry friend, Animal Defense League of Texas’ PURR-fect Match Adoption Special runs through Monday, Feb. 17. There are no adoption fees for all pets until then. We share a few fluffy friends today on the show.

Princess & the Monkey Home Decor teaches us how to make fun Valentine’s Day crafts from the heart. Follow her on Facebook here.

Need some last-minute treats for your sweetheart? Dunkin’ has you covered. We share a few of their treats.

Plus, Fiona takes us behind the scenes at “Elephant & Piggie’s We Are in a Play!” The show runs through Mar. 23 at the Magik Theatre.

Other fun things to do on Valentine’s Day include going to Adult Nite at The DoSeum, attending the free Single & Ready to Mingle event at Blue Bonnet Palace or getting down on a Valentine’s Day dinner special. You can find even more things to do here.

