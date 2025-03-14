As seen on SA Live - Friday, March 14, 2025

Check out all the fun places you can visit within a few blocks in Leon Valley.

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., we’re celebrating Leon Valley! Check out all the fun places you can visit within a few blocks.

Our Question of the Day: What’s your favorite spot in Leon Valley? Share your comments here and look for them today on the show.

Recommended Videos

It’s an encore presentation from Bandera Bowling Center, which has been part of the Leon Valley community for decades. It’s hosting the Texas High School State Bowling Championship, and we meet one of the teams competing.

Leon Valley is on San Antonio's Northwest Side. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

After breaking state records, the Taft High School Bowling Team is headed to state! We hear how excited they are to show their school pride in the lanes.

From bowling to esports, XP League youth esports league is new to San Antonio. We find out what the NW Side chapter has been up to in the gaming world.

Speaking of gaming, Otaku Cafe has tons of Japanese video games and anime swag.

Need a snack? I Love Churros is ready to hook you up! Jada takes us there.

Mom & Son Bakery specializes in Puerto Rican desserts and Cuban sandwiches.

The District is a new restaurant and hidden gem with small plates, brunch, wine and charcuterie. Plus, it’s a perfect spot for an Instagram photo sesh!

Tim’s Oriental & Seafood Market is a Leon Valley institution that’s been in the area for decades. Jen takes us there.

We want to see more of why you love San Antonio! Click here to upload photos or videos of your favorite San Antonio spots, and we might celebrate that area next!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

You can watch the entire show in the video below.