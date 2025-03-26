As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, March 26, 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., we chat with actor John Leguizamo, take you inside the Congo Falls gorilla exhibit at the San Antonio Zoo and sample adventurous eats at Hot Joy.

Getting ideas together for Easter? You can make any basket a floral statement with help from Bloom + Stem. We learn how to make spring floral baskets.

Jen takes us to the San Antonio Zoo for a closer look at the developing Congo Falls gorilla exhibit.

Adventurous Asian flavors in an eclectic, colorful atmosphere. Jada takes us to one of her favorite SA spots, Hot Joy.

Fiona learns more about the Judy Garland musical “End of the Rainbow,” premiering at Brauntex Theatre in New Braunfels this week.

The film “Bob Trevino Likes It” finally gets a wide release date after it showcased at SXSW last year. We chatted with stars John Leguizamo and Barbie Ferreira on the red carpet, and we’re sharing the exclusive interview today.

