As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, April 8, 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., it’s almost Fiesta! We get you ready with Fiesta food and an over-the-top Fiesta hat. Plus, a local bookstore and coffee shop that’s become a popular hangout spot.

Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert is happening at 7:30 p.m. today at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. That brings us to our Question of the Day: What’s your favorite ‘80s movie? Share your answer here, then look for it today on the show.

Recommended Videos

Naco Mexican is gearing up for Fiesta with new menu items, including corn-in-a-cup and concha French toast. We give you a taste.

Jen takes us to Amols’ Party & Fiesta Store for fun Fiesta finds, must-have items and a hat turned up to Fiesta-eleven!

Plus, Nowhere Bookshop is a popular hangout spot in Alamo Heights with plenty to read, kooky finds and an event space. We take you inside to meet the regulars and try the offerings at the Middle of Nowhere Cafe, the store’s coffee shop and wine bar.

Incarnate Word High School is hosting a Prom Boutique this Saturday at Edgewood Fine Arts Academy. There will be free dresses, shoes, accessories and graduation outfits. You can find out more here.

We want to see more of why you love San Antonio! Click here to upload photos or videos of your favorite San Antonio spots, and we might celebrate that area next!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.