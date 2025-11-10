Southwestern beef & sweet potato pie

Move over Pumpkin - This sweet potato pie packs a beefy surprise. Try this tasty Thanksgiving twist from Beef Loving Texans.

Ingredients:

1 pound Ground Beef 90 lean

1 large sweet potato chopped into-inch pieces

1 teaspoon salt

1 large onion chopped

1 large jalapeno seeded and finely chopped

2 cloves garlic finely chopped

1 cup water

1 teaspoon dry mustard

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon oregano

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 cup shredded Mexican cheese

1 package refrigerated pie crusts 2 crusts

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425ºF. Place chopped sweet potato in a small saucepan, cover with water and add 1 tsp. salt. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, cover and cook until potatoes are tender, about 5 minutes. Drain water and set aside.

Heat large nonstick skillet over MEDIUM heat until hot. Add Ground Beef and cook 8-10 minutes, breaking beef into small crumbles and stirring occasionally. Add onion and jalapeño and continue cooking until meat is just cooked and then add garlic. Stir to combine and cook another minute. Drain the beef mixture in a colander and then return to the skillet.

Add in water and seasonings. Stir to combine and cook another 3-5 minutes. Remove from heat, stir in sweet potatoes and cheese.

Unroll one pie crust. You may have to roll it out with a rolling pin, making it a little larger if you have a deeper pie pan. Center crust in pan and add meat mixture.

Top with second crust, use a fork to seal crusts together and crimp edge. Take a square piece of 18-inch heavy foil and with scissors round the corners to create a circle. Center the circle on a sheet pan and center the pie on top. Pull edges up and around pie, crimping edges so they lightly cover the edges of the pie to keep them from browning too early. Bake 45 minutes-1 hour.

When pie is looking almost done, pull the foil away from the edges and continue cooking until golden brown. Remove from oven and let rest 10 minutes before serving.

