Texas bourbon pecan pie with chocolate

SAN ANTONIO – Bring some classic southern, Texas flavor to your holiday feast with this next level recipe from Don Strange of Texas.

Ingredients:

• ½ cup white sugar

• ½ cup brown sugar

• 1 cup dark brown Karo syrup

• 2 tablespoons bourbon

• 2 cups chocolate chips

• ½ teaspoon salt

• 1 teaspoon lemon Juice

• 1 teaspoon vanilla

• 1 ½ cups pecans

• 1/3 cup melted butter

• 4 eggs

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Mix eggs and melted butter. Add sugars and mix. Add syrup, bourbon, salt, lemon juice and vanilla. Add chocolate chips.

Put pecans into bottom of pie crust. Pour mixture over pecans.

Bake at 400 for 10 minutes. Reduce heat to 325 and bake 1 hour longer.

