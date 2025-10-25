Texas Eats: Date nights to brunch bites at Fife & Farro, Ravello, The Gristmill and Bird Dog

TEXAS – You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. and 11 p.m., and Sundays at 11 p.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats:

Ravello San Antonio - Texas Eats (Copyright KSAT 12 2025)

Ravello

4272 TPC Pkwy Suite 110, San Antonio, Texas 78261

Located on the far North Side of San Antonio, Ravello is an elevated Italian steakhouse that blends authentic Italian flavors, premium steaks and coastal seafood in a refined, sophisticated atmosphere — perfect for date nights or special occasions.

Fife & Farro San Antonio - Texas Eats (Copyright KSAT 12 2025)

Fife & Farro

221 Newell Avenue, San Antonio, Texas 78215

Nestled inside the Pullman Market at Pearl in downtown San Antonio, Fife & Farro serves wood-fired sourdough pizzas and handmade heritage-grain pastas in a relaxed, family-friendly setting. It’s casual yet stylish, offering lunch and dinner with open seating (no reservations required).

Gristmill Gruene - Texas Eats (Copyright KSAT 12 2025)

The Gristmill

1287 Gruene Road, New Braunfels, Texas 78130

A Hill Country institution nestled in the historic Gruene District of New Braunfels, the Gristmill serves up comfort-forward American fare—fish, chicken, steaks, burgers—in a scenic riverside setting that’s been a local favorite for decades. It offers both a familiar, welcoming vibe and seasonal menu tweaks (e.g., fall offerings) for returning visitors.

Bird Dog San Marcos - Texas Eats (Copyright KSAT 12 2025)

Bird Dog

1701 S. Interstate 35, San Marcos, Texas 78666

In San Marcos, Bird Dog is all about bold, casual flavor — hand-breaded chicken tenders, loaded gourmet hot dogs, and standout desserts like their fresh-baked cinnamon roll. It’s fast, fresh, fun, and ideal for a brunch stop or a relaxed meal with friends.

David Elder grills with Levi Goode at Otto's Ice House (Copyright KSAT 12 2025)

Otto’s Ice House

111 Newell Avenue, San Antonio, Texas 78212

Otto’s Ice House, located in the Pearl District, mixes the chill vibes of a Texas ice house with upscale touches. From street tacos and bratwurst to creative cocktails and live music, it’s a place to kick back with friends outdoors or by the river. The menu is casual but well-executed, and the owner Levi Goode brings in a reputation for quality and storytelling.

Shrimp and lemon risotto at Texas Bistro in New Braunfels (Copyright KSAT 12 2025)

Texas Bistro

1932 S. Seguin Avenue #209, New Braunfels, Texas 78130

Texas Bistro is a New American restaurant in New Braunfels that focuses on fresh, thoughtfully prepared dishes in a relaxed but refined environment. It draws praise as one of the area’s standout dining spots.

David Elder trys the jerk chicken at Canje in Austin (Copyright KSAT 12 2025)

Canje

1914 E. 6th Street Ste C, Austin, Texas 78702

Canje is a vibrant Caribbean-inspired restaurant founded by Chef Tavel Bristol-Joseph. Located in East Austin, it blends Caribbean and Guyanese traditions with modern techniques, emphasizing fresh, regionally-sourced ingredients and sustainable practices. The atmosphere is lively and colorful, with bold flavors and inventive dishes that reflect the broader diaspora of island cuisines.

David Elder explores the menu at Best Quality Daughter in San Antonio. (Copyright KSAT 12 2025)

Best Quality Daughter

602 Avenue A, San Antonio, Texas 78215

Best Quality Daughter is an Asian-American restaurant in the Pearl, founded by Chef Jennifer Dobbertin. It showcases flavors from her heritage and her travels, offering dishes that blend comfort with creativity in a welcoming space. It’s earned acclaim locally and has become a key part of San Antonio’s emerging food scene.

Texas Eats Exclusive sneak peeks, giveaway details, and more food! Email Address Subscribe

Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.