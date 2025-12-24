As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, December 24, 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., the ultimate Christmas adventure, festive cocktails, Christmas tree trends and more.

Coca Cola’s Classic Christmas is at Toyota Field, decked out with all the Christmas vibes. Featuring a real ice-skating rink, the Slip N’ Slide Summit, photo ops, and themed nights like Country Christmas, this event is one you do not want to miss.

Holiday parties and holiday cocktails go hand in hand, and today, Jada is learning how to make some like a pro with the help of Arsenal in Stone Oak.

If you’re late on Christmas tree decorating, don’t fret. Belle of Balloons is here to show us the best tips for decorating trees and some tree trends for 2025. They even offer services to decorate and shop for you. If you haven’t bought a tree yet, test your luck and enter their giveaway for the tree that was on the show. All you have to do is like their Facebook page, follow their Instagram, and send the message “SALIVE Christmas Tree.”

There are tons of Christmas decorating themes out there, including "goth Christmas."

If you’ve been craving a Philly-style sandwich in SA but don’t know where to go, then Beacon Hill Market and Deli is your new favorite spot. This mom-and-pop deli checks all the authenticity boxes, with one owner born and raised in Philadelphia and the other from San Antonio.

Max & Louie’s New York Diner shares easy holiday meals and dishes on their new location coming soon.

Get ready for a Hill Country Christmas at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa. Fiona visits their Reindeer Ridge winter wonderland with kid influencer Mateo Carter.

