As seen on SA Live - Monday, April 13, 2026 One-on-one with Carter Bryant, Fiesta fun takeover at local hotel &transform your smile Carter Bryant SA Live (2026) SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., One-on-one with Spurs’ Carter Bryant, Fiesta takes overs a local hotel, transform your smile and a new way to move towards better mental health & wellness. Carter Bryant just had the best night of his career. Right before the big night we go one-on-one and hear what he says about Spurs fans.
Fiesta parties are popping up all over town but at
Hotel Contessa it’s a complete takeover. From mariachis, to parade watch parties and even a street taco competition - we check out the full rundown of events.
Do you have broken, missing teeth? There’s no smile that’s too far gone for
Stone Ridge Dental. We see some of their amazing transformation & how you can get the smile of your dreams. Emotion Wellness believes in a different way of treating mental health. It’s not talk therapy, it’s treating things like anxiety, depression and addiction through movement and activity.
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Robert Morin headshot
Robert started his career at KSAT more than 10 years ago. He started as a prompter operator, to director, to promotions producer and now SA Live producer. He loved the excitement of news but entertainment is where he feels at home.
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