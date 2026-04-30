As seen on Thursday, April 30, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., Apple TV’s hit series “Criminal Record” is back for it’s second season, the big mistake you’re making with your car windshield & turning your backyard into a paradise.

Apple TV’s hit series “Criminal Record” is back for it’s second season. We chat with the stars about the twists & turns you can expect.

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