As seen on - Tuesday, May 5, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m. we’re celebrating Cinco De Mayo with a Mexican feast and a foodie faceoff, a local woman preserving Mexican culture here in town & a take mom to a film festival.

Mi Familia at the Rim is going all-out for Cinco De Mayo. We check out some of the must-try dishes plus, they’re celebrating with a tasty deal.

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Preserving culture through dance, Today we meet Belinda Menchaca, Director of education with the Guadalupe Dance Company. We hear about her mission to teach Folklorico traditions here in San Antonio.

The SAAACAM Film Club presents “In Our Mother’s Gardens” - a film that celebrates the strength and resiliency of Black women and Black families. This free event is a perfect outing for Mother’s Day.