As seen on - Tuesday, May 5, 2026 A Cinco de Mayo feast, Mother’s Day film festival & preserving Folklorico dance & culture Mi Familia (2026) SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m. we’re celebrating Cinco De Mayo with a Mexican feast and a foodie faceoff, a local woman preserving Mexican culture here in town & a take mom to a film festival. Mi Familia at the Rim is going all-out for Cinco De Mayo. We check out some of the must-try dishes plus, they’re celebrating with a tasty deal.
Preserving culture through dance, Today we meet Belinda Menchaca, Director of education with the
Guadalupe Dance Company. We hear about her mission to teach Folklorico traditions here in San Antonio.
The
SAAACAM Film Club presents “In Our Mother’s Gardens” - a film that celebrates the strength and resiliency of Black women and Black families. This free event is a perfect outing for Mother’s Day.
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About the Author Robert Morin headshot
Robert started his career at KSAT more than 10 years ago. He started as a prompter operator, to director, to promotions producer and now SA Live producer. He loved the excitement of news but entertainment is where he feels at home.
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