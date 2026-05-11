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SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Monday, May 11, 2026

Spurs super fan, new pizza place & twist on tacos

Robert Morin, SA Live Producer

Julian's Pizza & more (2026)

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., it’s the best of SA Live - Meet a Spurs super fan, a new place for pizza & a twist on tacos.

Julian’s Pizzeria is opening a new location. We check out the dog-friendly spot and the new items on the menu.

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