As seen on SA Live - Monday, May 11, 2026 Spurs super fan, new pizza place & twist on tacos Julian's Pizza & more (2026) SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., it’s the best of SA Live - Meet a Spurs super fan, a new place for pizza & a twist on tacos. Julian’s Pizzeria is opening a new location. We check out the dog-friendly spot and the new items on the menu.
Breakfast tacos, Mexican cuisine - all plant-based.
Plantaqueria is a modern twist on the classic Mexican food we all know. We visit their downtown location & try the menu. Two H Jewelry create handmade necklaces, bracelets and earrings with a South Texas & Mexican flair. We show you some that would be perfect for your Fiesta outfits. Simply Tiffs show’s us how to make swim spray at home an all natural way to take care of your skin heading into pool season.
Spurs spirit goes around the world - we meet a
super fan from Japan in town for the playoffs.
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Robert Morin headshot
Robert started his career at KSAT more than 10 years ago. He started as a prompter operator, to director, to promotions producer and now SA Live producer. He loved the excitement of news but entertainment is where he feels at home.
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