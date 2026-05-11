As seen on SA Live - Monday, May 11, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., it’s the best of SA Live - Meet a Spurs super fan, a new place for pizza & a twist on tacos.

Julian’s Pizzeria is opening a new location. We check out the dog-friendly spot and the new items on the menu.

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Breakfast tacos, Mexican cuisine - all plant-based. Plantaqueria is a modern twist on the classic Mexican food we all know. We visit their downtown location & try the menu.

Two H Jewelry create handmade necklaces, bracelets and earrings with a South Texas & Mexican flair. We show you some that would be perfect for your Fiesta outfits.

Simply Tiffs show’s us how to make swim spray at home an all natural way to take care of your skin heading into pool season.

Spurs spirit goes around the world - we meet a super fan from Japan in town for the playoffs.