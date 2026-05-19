As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, May 19, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., Spurs fans can’t get enough of these cookies, The play “Educating Rita” is playing now & features all local talent & crew, have you been struggling to drop the weight? The problem could be something you never knew about & making more spaces for all people to feel included.

Go Spurs Go! Tough Love Cookies knows how much you love your Spurs because they’ve been cranking out their Spurs-themed designs. You can find them at markets around town & at SA Fredericksburgers burger restaurant.

“Educating Rita” is an inspiring play about personal transformation but this production is inspiring people here in town because it features an all local cast & crew. It’s playing now at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.

Have you been doing all the right things but the scale isn’t moving? The issue could be something called “metabolic friction.” We chat with a doctor who specializes in breaking through this barrier & help you drop the pounds.

Morgan’s Inclusion Institute is aimed at making more spaces around the city a welcoming space for people of all abilities. We find out about the changes they’ve already helped create.