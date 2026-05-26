As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, May 26, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., Spurs sweets that people can’t get enough of, a brand new cheesecake flavor at The Cheesecake Factory & a real Italian baker shows us a Mimosa cake.

Go Spurs Go! Tough Love Cookies knows how much you love your Spurs because they’ve been cranking out their Spurs-themed designs. You can find them at markets around town & at SA Fredericksburgers burger restaurant.

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The Cheesecake Factory is known for their massive menu of more than 250 items but guess what... they are adding more. We check out some of the new dishes & show you the sweet treat that will make you mom’s favorite - spoiler alert, it’s cheesecake.

Her recipes get tons of views on social media, today the talent behind Italian Food Therapy brings her father to SA Live - all the way from Italy to show us his famous Mimosa Cake.