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SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, May 26, 2026

Spurs sweets, cheesecake cravings & a mimosa cake

Robert Morin, SA Live Producer

The Cheesecake Factory (2026)

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., Spurs sweets that people can’t get enough of, a brand new cheesecake flavor at The Cheesecake Factory & a real Italian baker shows us a Mimosa cake.

Go Spurs Go! Tough Love Cookies knows how much you love your Spurs because they’ve been cranking out their Spurs-themed designs. You can find them at markets around town & at SA Fredericksburgers burger restaurant.

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The Cheesecake Factory is known for their massive menu of more than 250 items but guess what... they are adding more. We check out some of the new dishes & show you the sweet treat that will make you mom’s favorite - spoiler alert, it’s cheesecake.

Her recipes get tons of views on social media, today the talent behind Italian Food Therapy brings her father to SA Live - all the way from Italy to show us his famous Mimosa Cake.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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