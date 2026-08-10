As seen on SA Live - Monday, Aug. 10, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., It’s the first day of school for many students across San Antonio & we’re helping get you hyped with our Back-to-School Boost Week. From fitness, to fuel to fun, how you and your family and start the school year off on a healthy & strong path.

We head to Clark High School to see how the cafeteria team is is fueling young minds & get a special performance from the Top Cat Varsity Dance team.

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If the school year has you finally getting back to your routine, Black Stallion Boxing Plus can help reset your fitness journey. They have classes for grown ups & the kiddos.

Starting the year off right, means starting with a good breakfast. JTA Wellness shows us how easy it is to make a complete morning meal, and they have lots of ideas for quick items & you can just grab & go.

If you want healthy kids you need to start early. The City of San Antonio Metro Health talks about the WIC program that provides lots of benefits to new mothers & families who could use a little boost.