Domestic abuse victims no longer forced to leave their dogs behind

SAN ANTONIO - When a domestic abuse victim shows up at a shelter with their dog they are often turned away because the shelter does not accept pets. Victims can then be forced to abandon their animals or go back to the abusive home for the sake of their pet.

Tended Treasure is a local animal shelter that will take your pet for 3 months free of charge, while you get the help you need getting out of domestic violence and back on your feet. Right now the shelter is small, using space at another local dog rescue to house their pets, but they have big plans. They've found land for their own shelter and hope to not only take dogs but nearly any animal a domestic abuse victim could be fleeing with.

Tended Treasures is hoping you can help domestic abuse survivors and their innocent pets by donating to help build the shelter and keep this one-of-a-kind organization doing their important work. You can donate at their website.

