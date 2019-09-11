Get crafty with campers at Jamie's Ranch for Special Kids

McCoy, Texas - Learn how to make crafts for people of all abilities at Jamie's Ranch.

Jaime's Ranch is a beautiful property in McCoy that offers a fun experience for kids and adults of all ages, including those with special needs.

The idea for the ranch was inspired by Jamie, the daughter of Roger and Sheri Mitzel, who died in 2009 from Batten disease. "She so loved it when her classmates would come out, and she could share her 'country place' … hence the name," Roger Mitzel said.

Jamie's Ranch doesn't have set hours, call the ranch at 830-570-6163 and set up an appointment to go visit.

