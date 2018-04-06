Looking for the best place to have your baby?

SAN ANTONIO - Are you expecting or know someone who is expecting a baby?

St. Luke's First Baptist Hospital is the first in San Antonio to offer an OB hospitalist program!

An OB (pregnancy nurse) is in the hospital 24/7 in the event there is an emergency with a mom in labor or after her pregnancy.

Why is it so important to have an OB hospitalist program? 🍼

"With the increase and high risk of our patients, at Baptist Health System, we are looking for ways to enhance our patient experience," said Terrie Price, director of women's services at St. Luke's Baptist Hospital.

There is a physician able to see a patient within 5-10 minutes if a woman comes in with a high-risk pregnancy.

"We help patients who have had significant bleeding after delivering that might require a hysterectomy," Price said. "We’ve had patients come in who have not received prenatal care and have a high-risk pregnancy."

