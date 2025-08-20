Skip to main content
What’s the best BBQ restaurant in San Antonio? Vote for your favorite SA Picks finalist here

Vote for your favorite finalists from Aug. 20 through Sept. 12

SA PICKS 2025 (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – What is the best barbecue restaurant in San Antonio? You can now vote for your favorite among the SA Picks finalists.

Here are this year’s finalists for best barbecue:

  • B&B Smokehouse
  • Smokey Mo’s BBQ
  • B-Daddy’s
  • Blanco BBQ

>> CLICK HERE TO VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE FINALIST <<

We received thousands of nominations across nearly 100 categories in this year’s SA Picks. Each category was then narrowed down to three to eight finalists, based on those nominations.

Choose your favorite and vote by using the link below. Voting is open from Aug. 20 through Sept. 12, and you can vote for each category once per day during that time.

A special thanks to our SA Picks sponsor, Gamez Law Firm!

Click here to vote for your favorite finalists in SA Picks 2025.

Nominations for this year's SA Picks are open and we're looking for the best barbecue restaurant in the San Antonio area!

