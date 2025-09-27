SA Picks: Best places for art and entertainment in San Antonio These companies were voted the best in art and entertainment Fright Fest at Six Flags Fiesta Texas (Copyright Six Flags Fiesta Texas) SAN ANTONIO – The votes are in, and it’s time to reveal the San Antonio-area businesses that were voted the best in SA Picks 2025.
This summer, we asked you to name San Antonio’s top businesses, from restaurants to dog groomers, as well as plumbing and air conditioning services.
Take a look at the businesses that won in the arts and entertainment category.
A special thanks to our SA Picks sponsor, Gamez Law Firm! Arts & Entertainment Amusement Park: Six Flags Fiesta Texas Art Gallery: Witte Museum Family Entertainment: Six Flags Fiesta Texas Local Band/Artist: INOHA Movie Theater: Santikos Museum: Witte Museum Click here to see the full list of winners. KSAT Insider
