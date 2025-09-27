SA Picks: Best places for art and entertainment in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The votes are in, and it’s time to reveal the San Antonio-area businesses that were voted the best in SA Picks 2025.

This summer, we asked you to name San Antonio’s top businesses, from restaurants to dog groomers, as well as plumbing and air conditioning services.

Take a look at the businesses that won in the arts and entertainment category. A special thanks to our SA Picks sponsor, Gamez Law Firm!

Arts & Entertainment

Amusement Park: Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Art Gallery: Witte Museum

Family Entertainment: Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Local Band/Artist: INOHA

Movie Theater: Santikos

Museum: Witte Museum

