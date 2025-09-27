Skip to main content
Clear icon
93º
Join Insider for Free

SA Picks

SA Picks: Best places for art and entertainment in San Antonio

These companies were voted the best in art and entertainment

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Henry Keller, Multimedia Brand Manager

Marty Williams, KSAT Insider Events Director

Fright Fest at Six Flags Fiesta Texas (Copyright Six Flags Fiesta Texas)

SAN ANTONIO – The votes are in, and it’s time to reveal the San Antonio-area businesses that were voted the best in SA Picks 2025.

This summer, we asked you to name San Antonio’s top businesses, from restaurants to dog groomers, as well as plumbing and air conditioning services.

Take a look at the businesses that won in the arts and entertainment category. A special thanks to our SA Picks sponsor, Gamez Law Firm!

Arts & Entertainment

  • Amusement Park: Six Flags Fiesta Texas
  • Art Gallery: Witte Museum
  • Family Entertainment: Six Flags Fiesta Texas
  • Local Band/Artist: INOHA
  • Movie Theater: Santikos
  • Museum: Witte Museum

Click here to see the full list of winners.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos