Parade honoring disabled people held in downtown SA

SAN ANTONIO - Individuals with disabilities, their families and friends took to the streets of downtown San Antonio on wheel chairs and on foot Saturday for the Ability STRONG parade, a Tricentennial event.

The parade, which featured floats, vehicles and marching units, kicked off the 12th annual Accessibility Fest.

Organizers said the parade promotes the belief that disability is a part of human diversity.

The parade began at the UTSA Cattleman Square parking lot, went through Nueva, South Flores and West Houston streets before ending at Milam Square.

Adrianna Chavez, 28, who has a neurological disorder that makes her legs weak, said watching people like her get cheered on by spectators makes her feel proud.

"There is a sense of belonging and just family, I feel less alone," Chavez said.

Rebecca Flores who overseas the city of San Antonio's Department of Human Services Head Start Division, said it makes sense for the city to have a parade of inclusion.

"It's just the spirit of San Antonio," Flores said. "We are big into parades in San Antonio. We welcome everybody, and this is just a continuation of our great city."

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.