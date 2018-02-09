Volunteers wanted for SA Tricentennial community service day

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Tricentennial is calling for volunteers to participate in a citywide community service day slated for Saturday, Feb. 17.

Called “Serve 300 SA,” volunteers will join the celebration by lending a helping hand to the community.

Register online at https://sanantonio.galaxydigital.com/

FEBRUARY 17, 2018

INFRASTRUCTURE DAY SERVICE EVENTS:

Basura Bash

San Pedro Parks Clean Up

Continuing the Heritage – San Antonio State Hospital

Continuing the Heritage – Labor Serena Community Garden

Continuing the Heritage – Catholic Charities

Continuing the Heritage – San Antonio Food Bank

Little Free Library Demo Install Day – Girl Scouts Troop 300

Mission Continues to the Alamo

Serving in Sustainability Projects, Cultivating Compassionate Care for All of Creation

Beautify Retaining Walls Along Mission Road

You can sign up as an individual, as a team or a business group. Volunteers who register online at www.sanantonio300.org will receive a commemorative Tricentennial T-Shirt.

The Tricentennial Commission will carry out four Serve 300 SA initiatives throughout the year of 2018: February 17, May 1-6, August 4 and October 13.

Multiple service projects will be performed on each of the designated Serve 300 SA days in locations across San Antonio.

The service projects correspond to four specific categories: Infrastructure Improvement, Commemorative Week, Education Support, and the Environment.

A complete list of events, including service opportunities is available at www.sanantonio300.org. The Serve 300 SA initiative is made possible by the support of community sponsors NuStar, Valero Whataburger, AARP and Citi.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.