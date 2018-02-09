Volunteers wanted for SA Tricentennial community service day

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Tricentennial is calling for volunteers to participate in a citywide community service day slated for Saturday, Feb. 17.
Called “Serve 300 SA,” volunteers will join the celebration by lending a helping hand to the community.
Register online at https://sanantonio.galaxydigital.com/
FEBRUARY 17, 2018
INFRASTRUCTURE DAY SERVICE EVENTS:
- Basura Bash
- San Pedro Parks Clean Up
- Continuing the Heritage – San Antonio State Hospital
- Continuing the Heritage – Labor Serena Community Garden
- Continuing the Heritage – Catholic Charities
- Continuing the Heritage – San Antonio Food Bank
- Little Free Library Demo Install Day – Girl Scouts Troop 300
- Mission Continues to the Alamo
- Serving in Sustainability Projects, Cultivating Compassionate Care for All of Creation
- Beautify Retaining Walls Along Mission Road
You can sign up as an individual, as a team or a business group. Volunteers who register online at www.sanantonio300.org will receive a commemorative Tricentennial T-Shirt.
The Tricentennial Commission will carry out four Serve 300 SA initiatives throughout the year of 2018: February 17, May 1-6, August 4 and October 13.
Multiple service projects will be performed on each of the designated Serve 300 SA days in locations across San Antonio.
The service projects correspond to four specific categories: Infrastructure Improvement, Commemorative Week, Education Support, and the Environment.
A complete list of events, including service opportunities is available at www.sanantonio300.org. The Serve 300 SA initiative is made possible by the support of community sponsors NuStar, Valero Whataburger, AARP and Citi.
