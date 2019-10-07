60ºF

Dr. Tamre McClelland joins HealthTexas Perrin-Beitel clinic

Kiersten Ehr, Digital Content Creator

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HealthTexas Medical Group welcomed Dr. Tamre McClelland to its Perrin clinic on Sept. 30.

McClelland specializes in family practice, treating women’s health issues and migraine headaches.

“I’m excited about working with colleagues again because I had been in private practice for almost 20 years,” she said. "What I like about HealthTexas is they are truly focused on patient care, so I know it’s going to be a good fit.”

HealthTexas has more than 60 health care providers in 16 primary care clinics in and around the San Antonio region.

For more information, visit healthtexas.org or call 210-731-HTMG.

