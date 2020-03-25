Tips on how to avoid germs throughout the day

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Germs and dust are everywhere, whether you like it or not.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, now is a critical time to be extremely cautious when it comes to avoiding germs -- as soon as your day begins.

Here are some tips on how to be proactive in helping to reduce your risk of infection:

Keep your hands clean.

The Centers for Disease Control has provided steps to protect yourself from germs and catching the coronavirus.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

When using hand sanitizer, cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.

Don’t share your stuff (or borrow from others).

Don’t use someone else’s utensils or drink from another person’s glass, even if they are family or friends.

Disinfect common surfaces routinely.

While you’re at home, routinely clean your bathroom and kitchen countertops. Use antiseptic wipes to clean frequently used items such as cellphones, doorknobs, faucet handles and at-home gym equipment.

It’s important to practice good hand hygiene and understand the signs and symptoms before an emergency.

For more information, visit sahealth.com.