Recipe: Try this heart-shaped ribeye for Valentine’s Day

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Need help finding the perfect recipe for your sweet this Valentine’s Day?

Look no further, because H-E-B chef Scott Tompkins has tips on how to make a perfect heart-shaped ribeye.

Interested in free online classes hosted by H‑E‑B chefs? Click or tap here to sign up.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon Italian parsley, finely chopped

1 tablespoon fresh thyme, finely chopped

1 tablespoon fresh rosemary, finely chopped

1 large garlic clove, finely chopped

2 H‑E‑B Prime Heart Shaped Ribeye

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 medium lemon, halved

Instructions:

1. Preheat grill to medium-high or 375ºF if using a charcoal grill. Using a knife or food processor, chop parsley, thyme, rosemary, and garlic until minced. Set aside.

2. Place 1 steak at a time in a zip top bag or under several layers of plastic wrap on a cutting board. Using the flat side of a mallet or heavy-bottomed pan, pound steak until double in size and approximately 1/4 inch thick. Repeat with remaining steak.

3. Rub both sides of each steak with olive oil, season with salt and pepper then rub in herb and garlic mixture.

4. Place steaks on hot part of grill and cook 1 to 2 minutes per side. Be careful not to tear steaks when flipping. Right before removing from grill, squeeze lemon over each steak. Let rest 5 minutes and serve. Click or tap here for the full recipe.

Drink pairing

H-E-B recommends trying New Holland’s Dragon Milk for the beer pairing and Josh Cellars Lodi Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon for the wine option.

Desserts

Find a sweet treat for your valentine with H-E-B’s go-to-guide for Valentine’s Day here. You can choose between delicious cakes, macarons, cupcakes, cookies, DIY Valentine’s baking, ice cream and chocolates and chocolate-covered strawberries.

