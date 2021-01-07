Recipe: Sheet pan bruschetta chicken with potatoes

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Happy New Year!

To kick off 2021, the chefs at H-E-B have prepared a delicious recipe of sheet pan bruschetta chicken with potatoes that’s perfect for meal prepping.

Ingredients:

16 oz. H‑E‑B Italian Herb Baby Potatoes

24 oz. H‑E‑B Angel Sweet Tomatoes

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp fresh garlic, minced

2 pounds H‑E‑B Natural Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breasts, about 3 full chicken breasts

2 tbsp Fini Modena Reduction of Balsamic Vinegar, as needed

1/2 cup fresh basil, roughly chopped as needed for topping

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 400ºF. Line a sheet pan with foil or parchment paper.

2. Arrange frozen potatoes evenly on prepared pan.

3. In a bowl, combine tomatoes, olive oil and garlic, toss to coat then spread out on sheet pan.

4. Cut chicken breasts into thirds on a bias or angle so they will lay flat in pan. Season liberally with salt and pepper and place evenly among vegetables.

5. Bake 25 to 35 minutes or until chicken is fully cooked.

6. Remove from oven and rest at least 15 minutes.

7. Drizzle with balsamic reduction and sprinkle chopped basil over pan evenly before serving. Season to taste as needed. For the nutritional information, click or tap here.

Drink pairing

H-E-B recommends trying Saint Arnold Juicy IPA for the beer pairing and Lightly Pinot Noir for the wine option.

Get more H-E-B recipes and add ingredients to your H-E-B shopping list here. Click here to shop H-E-B’s 2020 kitchen catalog.